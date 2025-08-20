AAP Pushes Infant Shots, Lisa Rooney, Homeopathy, Constipation Ditch & SwitchDr. Lisa Palmer, Quantum Leap - The RSB Show 8-20-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: AAP Pushes Infant Shots, Lisa Rooney, Homeopathy, Constipation Ditch & Switch, Lecithinum, End Mercury Fillings, Dr. Lisa Palmer, Quantum Leap Into Health 2025, FDA Targets Thyroid Meds, Radioactive Shrimp and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/aap-pushes-infant-shots-lisa-rooney-homeopathy-constipation-ditch-switch-lecithinum-end-mercury-fillings-dr-lisa-palmer-quantum-leap-into-health-2025-fda-targets-thyroid-meds-radioactive-s/