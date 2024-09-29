© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2007 Middle East Q&A with Zbigniew Brzezinski
CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?197342-1/qa-zbigniew-brzezinski
March 27 2007
Q&A
Zbigniew Brzezinski
Mr. Brzezinski recently wrote Second Chance: Three Presidents and the Crisis of American Superpower, published by Basic Books. He talked about his book, his time in politics, and his opinion of the current president and his criticism of the war in Iraq. Topics included the end of the Cold War, the opportunity for U.S. influence in the world, the negative symbolism of Guantanamo Bay, national security, and his service to both Republican and Democratic presidents.