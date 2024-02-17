© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
All over Europe, farmers are staging massive protests against their own governments, who seem determined to put them out of business via tyrannical Net Zero/Agenda 2030 policies that nobody voted for or consented to.
If the farmers perish, we all perish. They need your support now more than ever.
Whose side are you on?
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia