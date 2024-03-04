4/3/24 WSK, Israel North/UK, APEP, Doppler Radar, NASA, Eclipse

4/3/24: Israel escalates its status as a Rogue State with the murder of WSK volunteers in Gaza, the bombing of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus and the killing of a top Iranian General. Meanwhile, NASA plans to send APEP sounding rockets into the path of the eclipse on 4/8 to test the effects of Sun-dimming on Satellite communications being interrupted in the ionosphere, while Doppler Radar was brought offline across the USA. APEP= The Serpent God of Evil in Ancient Egypt...





Pray for Rep Lauren Boebert! (R-CO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/lauren-boebert-undergoes-emergency-surgery-is-diagnosed-rare/





Take Action! Expel Gallagher! 202-225-3121

Gallagher/Buck/Uniparty plot to end House GOP Majority:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/emerald-robinson-what-mike-gallagher-uniparty-are-plotting/





Trump Rally Replay in Green Bay WI:

https://rumble.com/v4lqa1t-live-president-donald-j.-trump-to-hold-a-rally-in-green-bay-wisconsin-4224.html





WSK volunteers murdered by IDF:

https://nationalfile.com/israeli-forces-track-target-and-kill-aid-workers-in-unforgivable-attack/





Jose Andres stars at relaunch of CGI 2023:

https://apnews.com/article/clinton-global-initiative-matt-damon-jose-andres-365b3d3572cff6e8a110b6442ccf525e





World Central Kitchen: The CGI Path of Corruption:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Central_Kitchen





Zelensky: Ukraine to be "A Big Israel"

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/zelenskyy-wants-ukraine-to-be-a-big-israel-heres-a-road-map/





Devil Comet to be visible during 3/8 Eclipse:

https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/life/2024/03/27/devil-comet-2024-solar-eclipse-viewing/73099227007/





NASA launching APEP Rockets into Eclipse:

https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/skywatching/nasa-to-launch-sounding-rockets-into-moons-shadow-during-solar-eclipse/





Apep: The Egyptian God of Evil & Destruction:

https://egyptian-history.com/blogs/egyptian-gods/apophis-the-serpent-of-chaos





Pray for protection of TXSolarEclipse Fest:

https://txsolareclipsefest.com/





Detox Biosyn Nano w/Diane Kazer:

https://dianekazer.com/





Prayer Wave ongoing to defeat Cartel Babylon and Free Humanity!

You Are Free!!