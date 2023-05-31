Liberty TV: Riccardo Bosi on the Invasion of Ukraine He (Russia's Putin) is cutting the head of the snake (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Liberty TV at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjDULsayhiXC/



AustraliaOne Party (Leader: Riccardo Bosi)https://www.australiaoneparty.com

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/australiaone/





Veterans Today (Preston James, Ph.D) - The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTzah8QOBjPA/

The Origins of the Illuminati or Cabal and Their Agenda of One World Government or New World Order

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J6ShKkvwqrBB/





Stop World Control: "In essence Putin is simply defending Russia, against an ever increasing threat posed by NATO and the Deep State / Cabal. At the same time he is abolishing their strongholds in Ukraine, which includes a hub for child trafficking. And he is delivering the Ukrainian people from a criminal government that has been oppressing the people." (Source: Stop World Control https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/ukraine)





Benjamin Fulford on the "Invasion" of Ukraine, a Criminal State of the Khazarian Mafia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQIvqj91SBTO/





WION: Western Arrogance and NATO's Expansionism are Also to Blame for the Crisis in Ukraine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/I5hn4WIV1JUI/