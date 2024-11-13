© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parody: Fired up in the Rain
Original song: Set fire to the rain by Adele
All lyrics/vocals/opinions are my own, I do not own any rights to the music.
For entertainment purposes only, not intended to cause offense or harm. If however, you are offended by facts or triggered by truth, then my content is not for you.