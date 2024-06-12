BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christian Ufologist John Milor on the Big Picture
Brian Ruhe
14 views • 11 months ago

John Milor joined me on June 5, 2024. John is an author of 13 published books, and is mostly known for his pioneer research in the field of Christian Ufology – a combination of ancient astronaut theory and end-times prophecy. He has been a paranormal researcher for over 30 years.


Milor’s interest in understanding the paranormal began at 5 years old after he heard his great grandmother's tale of seeing a UFO over 100 years ago. His great grandmother’s tale is unique because she was the wife of a minister for 60 years.


This story and many other otherworldly encounters in his family have fueled Milor’s quest to understand a wide variety of paranormal phenomenon from a Christian perspective.


Milor’s latest book, Christian Ufology, was featured in the New York Times.


Milor draws from an extensive academic background with two Associate degrees, a Bachelor, two Master degrees, and advanced military education. Milor is a retired military combat veteran, and Chief Master Sergeant. He began his military career as an Active Duty Army Infantry M-60 gunner, and retired as the Chief of Cyber Operations for the US Western Air Defense Sector.


All are invited to visit his websites to find out more about his books. Milor also has social media sites on Facebook, YouTube, Linked-In, and Amazon, and he welcomes emails to [email protected].


WEBSITES:


www.JohnMilor.com

www.ChristianUfology.net

www.AliensAndTheAntichrist.com

www.TheStrongDelusion.net

www.AliensInTheBible.com

www.Facebook.com/johnmilor

www.Amazon.com/author/johnmilor

www.YouTube.com/johnmilor

https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnmilor/

ufosjohn milorchristian ufologist
