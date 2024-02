Is beauty a "social construct" (with my wife)? Memory hacks? & more 🎙️ January Limitless Q&A #21

In a world where enhancements gleam,

Lived a biohacker named Jonathan, oh so keen.

With his trusty wife, a vision so grand,

They answered philosophical questions across the land.

"Is beauty just skin deep, or something more?"

Jonathan's voice boomed through the mic with a roar.

"What supplements can sharpen our minds, so we think on a dime?"

The crowd buzzed with anticipation, minds aflame.

Jonathan, with a flourish, pointed to a jar,

"These nootropics, my friends, will open your mental bar."





Questions

9:10 Is beauty a social construct?

14:06 Aesthetics of Rhodiola?

18:32 Patented Bacopa derivatives: Synapsa or Bacognize?

22:52 Long-term memory vs "memory recall"

25:42 Phosphatidylcholine for Bipolar Depression?

28:34 Vitamin B3 alternatives for Schizophrenia?

32:21 My daily stack?

32:21 Resetting culture with Psilocybin?

45:52 Enhancing memory for language learning?





