Warhammer 40k Lore Iceberg Part 1, Mysteries and Horror | Warhammer 40,000 Lore, 40k Lore
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
98 followers
0
16 views • 7 months ago

Mirrored Content 
In this video, we dissect the lore in one of the several Warhammer Lore Icebergs "floating" around. 
Many of the topics in the iceberg are theory, theory of theories, or lore with some theory, theory with some lore. I attempt to do my best to dissect what is what and help discern true mystery, from theory, from fact. 

As is the nature of these things, these are my interpretations and understanding from the past 20 years, yours can differ, and I'd like to discuss that in the comments if you choose to challenge or understand things differently from me.

mysterygamingwarhammer 40kiceberglore
