Turning Our Nation Back to God - Pastor Che Ahn - Freedom Alive® Ep58

History shows us darkness always precedes revival. Five hundred years before Christ was born, the prophet Haggai prophesied, “I will shake all the nations; and they will come with the wealth of all nations, and I will fill this house with glory,’ says the Lord of armies.” Our nation is now facing one of its greatest hours. And our special guest, Pastor Che’ Ahn of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry, will share how examples of God’s faithfulness to His people in the past, can always remind us of His promises for the future.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Originally premiered October 9, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org