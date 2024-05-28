© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bartiromo asks Gen. Keane why the US is ‘constantly protecting the bad guys’ | Senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) reacts to the Rafah air strikes, the Biden administration reportedly pressing allies not to confront Iran on its nuclear program and Rep. Michael McCaul's trip to Taiwan.