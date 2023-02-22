The Book of Exodus- Session 16 of 16 - A Remastered Commentary by Chuck Missler

Chuck Missler, Koinonia House





Feb 21, 2023





The Book of Exodus is the bedrock of God's plan of redemption and is seen as a 'type' of the early church. It is also an adventure of discovery since the dramatic narrative is laced with numerous hidden messages in the form of microcodes and macrocodes, each anticipating the New Testament climax.





This study contains approx. 16 hours of verse-by-verse teachings.





Copyright © 20-08-2022

Recorded: 1986





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQFv52U4r7k



