Gratitude for Nancy's Testimonial during my last book club.

"It's more of a statement, Doctor Judy, reading your three books has been an incredible experience for me. And then studying with your book club and on Zoom, just expanded everything and you've changed my life.

And you've helped me so much to understand what happened to me and what I need to do. And you're right. The Cardio Miracle is a miracle. It is a miracle food. I've started using it every day since you told me about it. When I read a book, "The Moth and the Iron Lung" and all the way through it, I could see everything that you've been telling us that you have and what you've been able to show me and I wouldn't have the eyes to see had I not taken your class."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - Book Club 05/01/2024

