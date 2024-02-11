Ohio Sheriff Jones Sounds Alarm on Scores of FBI Confirmed Red Flag Threats to National Security

👕 MERCH STORE: For the love of ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com & use SAVE15 discount code at checkout!

WOW!🚨Americans have no idea how bad things really are!

Listen carefully to the words of Sheriff Richard Jones from Butler County, Ohio. Here is what he learned at this years National Sheriff's Conference in Washington D.C.

"America is in a bad way."

CYBER DEFENSE: US Critical Infrastructure Companies Including Our Own Law Enforcement Agencies are Buying & Using Chinese DJI Spy Drones to Surveil Our Neighborhoods - https://t.me/APFGAC/18263

"US critical infrastructure companies are buying DJI & other Chinese drones at about 80% of market share & they're flying up-&-down our pipelines, our electrical power grids, our water systems, & they have the opportunity to transmit that information & the Chinese intelligence has the opportunity to request it."

They have everyone talking about the balloon floating over the US at 60,000 ft. when something much bigger is going on at much lower altitudes. These drones are operating throughout the US on a daily basis beaming intel back to China!

Of course China's providing these drones at an affordable rate! They'd give them away for free but why would they if they can get rich in the process? 🤡

These agencies are acting as Chinese spies committing Treason (aiding & abetting the enemy)! This is ESPIONAGE (18 U.S. Code Chapter 37)!

In addition, the Secret Service, and FBI Purchase Drones from Company with Possible Ties to Chinese Communist Party

The purchase came only three days after the defense department issued a statement in which they noted DJI products “pose potential threats to national security.”

What could possibly go wrong?

https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/secret-service-fbi-purchase-drones-from-company-with-possible-ties-to-chinese-communist-party/

STEVE'S TAKE: If facts bring you fear, that's not anyone else's problem but your own. This isn't about fear-mongering or being Doomsayers. It's about being truth tellers and warning people so they can prepare and arm up to defend themselves, and their friends and families.

Related Links: Butler County Sheriff's Office - https://www.butlersheriff.org/

Source ➡️ Butler Co. sheriff addresses what he learned at conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvNukzNQawo and 2024 02 07 Press Conference With Sheriff Richard K. Jones of Butler County, Ohio - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0IocaL8wEQ



💰 DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal): https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

⬇️ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

American Patriots Apparel Top Collections ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

5. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

6. III% Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!