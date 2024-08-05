BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shh! Don't Mention SV40 - Dr. Sam Bailey
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
305 views • 9 months ago

Since the onset of the COVID-19 fraud in 2020, the ‘no virus’ position has become known to more people than ever before. While the Perth Group, Dr Stefan Lanka and my Virus Mania co-authors Torsten Engelbrecht and Dr Claus Köhnlein have all been exposing virological pseudoscience for decades, their work reached a much wider population in the last five years. This resulted in a new generation of virology critics who have continued to develop the arguments and refute the virus model from every angle possible.


As expected, this has led to the increasing defence of virology by those promulgating the fraud. A little more unexpectedly, the majority of attacks against ‘no virus’ proponents have come from within the so-called freedom community. However, these groups and individuals can often be found to have a vested interest in not only the virus model but the wider concept of microbial “pathogens” as well.


SV40 or “simian virus 40” is an entity that has often stirred up excitement in both the medical establishment and the freedom community. There is also an A-list antivaxxer who has claimed that it presents a fatal inconsistency in the ‘no virus’ position. In this video we expose the truth about the origins of SV40 last century and why it is such an important concept for all of those who ignore ‘The Viral Delusion’.


Full show notes and references: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/shh-dont-mention-sv40/


Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Shh!-Don't-Mention-SV40:f

Keywords
cancervaccinebiologyshotsvirussv40coviddr sam baileygells
