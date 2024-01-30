Create New Account
Lt. Kirk and the Democrobots
Rules_For_Rationals
Charlie Kirk has not made Captain status yet, but he's on the right track. Obiden has had 80+ years to grow up and become a decent person, and all he has done is embrace Satan ever tighter as the years roll along. The Leftocrats aren't subhuman, they are non-human. They are robots with an anti-life computer virus in control of their programming.
Charlie Kirk has a big job in front of him, let's all pray he is up to the task. Because so far, only Lincoln was up to the task, and that ain't good enough.

