Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces evacuated civilians from the liberated city of Selidovo in the DPR, despite ongoing shelling by Ukrainian militants even during the evacuation process.

Cynthia... Sad tragedy, yesterday I posted a video also from Selidovo where Ukrainian militants killed 2 elderly people waiting on benches nearby to be evacuated. Waiting too early before the Russian evac unit arrived. https://www.brighteon.com/03599322-731b-49c9-abb0-e8629417a4bb

❗️Chay Bowes: The Ukrainian military surrender rate increased by 8 times since Trump's victory

In the period from November 6 to November 11, an 8-fold increase in the number of cases of surrender of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen was recorded, compared to statistics before November 5.

