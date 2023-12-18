Hydrogen Water Helps Heal the Gut and Stimulate Proper Cell Function - Dr. Paul Barattiero

Dr. Paul Barattiero is a true visionary committed to making a worldwide positive impact on people's health. Paul founded Echo Technologies because he was concerned about the health of his wife, who suffered from horribly painful menstrual cycles. He developed a form of hydrogen-enriched water, which delivers antioxidants that heal the gut and stimulate proper cell function. Paul shares that approximately 97 percent of today’s population has gut damage, so most people can’t produce hydrogen within their bodies normally or naturally. He also describes the damaging effects of hydroxyl radicals, and how his technology combats that damage. Hydrogen counters inflammation and oxidative stress, which can normalize irregular menstrual cycles and even soothe gluten and dairy sensitivities.
TAKEAWAYS
Hydroxyl radicals are produced from the byproducts of processing what we put into our body
Hydrogen boosts mitochondria function within the body, resulting in better use of oxygen in the blood
If you heal your gut, you will want more fiber and fat because hydrogen is created in the gut
Every sip of Echo hydrogen water boosts energy levels, reduces inflammation, and provides mental clarity and focus
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3AjTOuD
Echo H20 Bundle Value (20% off): https://echo.ws/ccm
Echo Technologies Video: https://bit.ly/3W2UQoM
Hydrogen Studies: https://hydrogenstudies.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH ECHO TECHNOLOGIES
Website (get 20% off): https://echo.ws/ccm
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/EchoWaterIonizer
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.