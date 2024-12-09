⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (9 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the units of the Sever Group of Forces have defeated units of two territorial defence brigades near Velikiye Prokhody and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 75 troops and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one airmobile brigade, three territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade close to Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Zeleny Gai, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Russian troops have repelled nine counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments.

The AFU losses were up to 455 troops, two pickup trucks, one 155-mm M198 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, one 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units continued to advance into the depths of enemy defences, defeated formations of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and one air assault brigade of the AFU near Kurakhovo, Verkhnekamenskoye, Novomarkovo, Ostrovskogo, Ulakly, and Yantarnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack of enemy assault detachment has been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 240 troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. Two ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines, defeated manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, and one assault battalion of the AFU close to Dzerzhinsk, Dimitrov, Pushkino, Zheltoye, and Zarya (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 10 AFU counter-attacks have been repelled.

The AFU losses were more than 555 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units have improved the situation along the front line, defeated units of one marine brigade and three territorial defence brigades close to Konstantinopol, Dneproenergiya, Vremevka, and Novoocheretovatoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



Two counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 150 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and two territorial defence brigades close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region), and Kherson.



The AFU losses were up to 55 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, and five motor vehicles.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have delivered strikes at the infrastructure of military airfields, railway facilities providing delivery of Western-made hardware to the AFU, assembly and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, one POL depot as well as engaged manpower and military hardware clusters in 147 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 10 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 36 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,504 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,713 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,500 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,274 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,109 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



