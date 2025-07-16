BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Installing a Massive Insulator String
powerprocess
powerprocess
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 2 months ago

You've seen them hanging from power towers, but have you ever wondered how those massive glass insulator strings are installed? This is the complete, heart-stopping process from start to finish. YouTube channel https://youtu.be/OWo9Dc0bzQs

Join this incredible team of high-voltage linemen as they perform one of the most dangerous and skillful jobs on the power grid. This stunning footage captures the entire operation: from a lineman being hoisted onto the insulator string hundreds of feet in the air, to the breathtaking moment he's pulled across the high-tension wires, and the final, meticulous process of securing the entire assembly to the transmission tower.

This isn't just a job; it's a high-stakes ballet of courage, precision engineering, and flawless teamwork. Witness the skill and bravery of the unsung heroes who keep our world powered.

#Lineman #Engineering #HowItsMade #DangerousJobs #Teamwork #MegaStructures

Keywords
electricitynuclear powercanadaclean energydocumentaryengineeringontarionuclear power plantnuclear energynuclear reactornuclear power stationpower plantrefurbishmentcarbon freebruce powercandu reactorhow a nuclear plant worksmega structuremajor component replacementbruce copg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy