Trump on Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's alleged suicide ‘A very sad situation… for her, and others'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
143 views • 4 months ago

ICYMI: Trump on Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's alleged suicide: ‘A very sad situation… for her, and others’

Which “others” is he referring to?

Adding info, couldn't post video, rejected, too much gore.

WARNING — Disturbing footage: Sudanese paramilitary reportedly murder 31 civilians, accuse captives of faithlessness (showed them all sitting on the ground huddled together and one by one shot and killed)

Graphic online footage appears to show captives accused of lacking religious faith.

Adding info from another video rejected too much gore: 

❗️68 KILLED, 47 INJURED in US attack on detention center for African migrants in Saada, Yemen — country's media

US strikes African migrant detention center in Yemen

The US has attacked a detention center for migrants from Africa in northwestern Yemen, killing at least 30 people, Al Masirah broadcaster reported. There were 115 people overall.

More than 50 injured people were transferred to the Republican Hospital, most of them are in serious condition, the broadcaster reported.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
