NWO: Jesuit-educated Fauci replaced ivermectin with COVID-19 bioweapon to kill millions

Excellent revelation from Robert Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s Health Secretary, who speaks with Del Bigtree on how Jesuit-trained Fauci replaced ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine with the poisonous COVID-19 bioweapon. Dr. Fauci has blood on his hands!





The Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth, hate the human race. Jesuit-educated frauds like Dr. Fauci has been advocating for taking the COVID-19 bioweapon, which masquerades itself as a vaccine. Likewise for Jesuit pope Francis who stated back in 2021 that it was “our moral obligation” to take the same vaccine.





Yet, according to several reputable doctors nearly 20 MILLION people have died worldwide as a result of taking the COVID-19 bioweapon.





Ever read the Jesuits’ oath? Part of it says:





I do furthermore promise and declare that 1 will, when opportunity presents, make and wage relentless war secretly or openly, against all heretics, Protestants, and Liberals, as I am directed to; extirpate them from the face of the earth; and that I will spare neither age, sex, or condition, and that I will hang, burn, waste, boil, flay, strangle and bury alive those infamous heretics; rip up the stomachs and wombs of the women, and crush their infants’ heads against the walls in order to annihilate their inexecrable race.





That when the same cannot be done openly, I will secretly use the poisonous cup, the strangulating cords, the steels of the poinard, or the leaden bullets, regardless of the honour, rank, dignity, or authority of the persons, whatever may be their condition in life, either public or private, as I at any time may be directed to by any agent of the Pope, or the superior of the Holy Father of the Society of Jesus.





Jesuits are satanists who want to kill their opponents. Would Jesus crush the heads of infants as the Jesuits promise they would do in their sick oath? Whatever happened to thou shalt not kill in Exodus 20:13?





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."