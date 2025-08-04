Overnight, Geran drones struck port infrastructure in Illichivsk (Chornomorsk), the ELENG LLC facility in Odesa Region

Morning Summary on August 4, 2025, from RYBAR (Russian):

This video: In the Odesa Region overnight, Geran drones struck port infrastructure. In Illichivsk (Chornomorsk), the ELENG LLC facility (officially engaged in ship repair, equipment and marine supplies) is on fire (https://t.me/odessa_typical/60439). Strikes also hit Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Khmilnytskyi, Cherkasy, Sumy and Kharkiv Regions.

more:

Footage is circulating of a strike on a railway station in Frolovo, Volgograd Region. Several UAVs were detected and destroyed over Voronezh. Drones were shot down over Sevastopol, the Black Sea, Kursk, Bryansk and Oryol Regions before midnight. In Rostov Region, UAVs were destroyed in Tarasovsky and Sholokhovsky districts.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, Russian Airborne Forces are engaged in fierce battles in the forest belts near Yunakovka. The AFU continue to redeploy special forces.

▪️ From the Kharkiv direction, the North Grouping of Forces reports that after establishing control over the right bank of Volchansk, our forces have taken the road directions from the south and southeast under complete fire control. Supply of the AFU grouping is significantly hampered.

▪️ In Belgorod Region, an AFU drone detonated in a commercial facility parking lot in Rakitnoye, injuring a civilian. Shebekino, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Dolgoye, Savchenko were also hit.

▪️ In the Krasny Liman direction, the Russian forces have consolidated in the northern part of the Serebryanskoye forest, and our flag has been displayed in the southern part of Torskoye, with ongoing battles. Northwest, our troops are attacking towards Shandrigolovo, trying to outflank Krasny Liman.

▪️ In the Kupiansk direction, there are battles in the northern part of the city and in Moskovka, with the task of disrupting AFU logistics by cutting off their southern supply routes.

▪️ In the Siversk direction, there are battles along the Plotka River, west of Ivano-Dariivka and north of Verkhnekamianske.

▪️ In the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiisk) direction, the Russian forces are encircling the city from the north, approaching the settlement of Krasny Liman (adjacent to Rodinskoye). A little further north, the enemy is complaining about the transition to the gray zone in the area near Sukhetskoye, which also indicates the Russian forces' plans to cut off AFU supplies to Pokrovsk along the northern road.

▪️ On the Zaporizhzhia front, AFU counterattacks have been repelled, and our units continue the offensive on Stepnohirsk, with some advances in the Plavni area.

▪️ In the Kherson direction, the enemy's logistics on Karantynnyi Island (Korabel district of Kherson) are being destroyed, with footage circulating of strikes on the automobile bridge.