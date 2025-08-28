Israeli Air Force struck Syrian military targets located in the suburbs of Damascus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli Air Force struck a number of Syrian military targets located in the suburbs of Damascus:
▪️Military base near Jabal al-Mane.
▪️Military base in the Al-Kiswa area.
▪️Headquarters of the 10th Division in Katana.
Also, the IDF sent a third troop convoy of the day to the rural area of Quneitra province, near the village of Al-Nasiriya. Earlier in the day, Israeli convoys were spotted near Beit Jinn and south of the Great Nasiriya Dam, where a Russian Armed Forces outpost was previously located.