© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few minutes ago, Ukrainian and Russian war correspondents confirmed information that, under the pressure of Russian troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hastily left residential areas in the southwestern part of the Canal micro-district. Surprisingly, the advance of the Russian Army in the Canal micro-district is also confirmed by Ukrainian telegram channels, citing their own sources in the Ukrainian Military Department.............................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/