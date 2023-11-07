Hezbollah, Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades Share Footage Of Their Struggle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah, Hamas and Al-Quds Brigades released more footage of their fighting against the IDF over the past day.
Hezbollah released a video of an attack on an Israeli army checkpoint in Al-Bayad on the border with Lebanon on November 5:
Saraya Al-Quds (PIJ) released footage of their mortar teams fighting the Israeli military in the south, northwest, and north of the Gaza Strip.
More videos were shared by Hamas sources
Source @South Front