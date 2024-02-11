BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gluten & Glyphosate Webinar: The Industrialization of Our Food
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
43 views • 02/11/2024

Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@Intelligenceofnature . This ION* webinar replay explores the prevalence of gluten sensitivity with particular emphasis on gut dysbiosis, and some of the most significant contributing factors including glyphosate, and the industrialization of our food system. The panelist includes Zach Bush MD, Dr. John Gildea, Jeffrey Smith, and Kelly Ryerson (aka, Glyphosate Girl) with moderator Dr. Cindy Fallon.  Learn more and assist in your and/or your child's gut healing by clicking-on our ION* Gut Support affiliate link (via DrTomCowan) at: https://drtomcowan.com/products/restore?ref=HowToDieOfNothing&variant=22471067533412

To easily share with others, use: https://tinyurl.com/IONgutRestore

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup.  To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727


Keywords
leaky guthow to heal leaky gutintestinal hyperpermeabilityroundup causes leaky gutglyphosate causes leaky gut
