World War 4 - Rise and Fall of the New World Order [2010 - B.A. Brooks]

https://youtu.be/dHAvT5LZ3sk https://archive.org/details/WorldWar4-RiseAndFallOfTheNewWorldOrder2010

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3782319385

https://www.youtube.com/user/ww4nwomovie

https://archive.org/details/@bertbrooks





Good versus evil, right versus wrong. A global battle on an epic scale. WW4 had begun, but this time it was not military against military, or even nation against nation.

It was a total war against the global population, which was perpetrated by every government and military of the world.

Everything known to be true was a mere illusion, a false reality in which everyone had all played a huge role in, while believing all of the lies and deceptions to be true.

What we were about to find out about the human species, would lead us all into the true journey of the millennium and rewrite history forever.....





Note from the director: These are test clips I shot for my next full length film "WW4 - Rise and Fall of The New World Order".

I edited the clips into this short film which has three separate endings to help convey my ideas to future script writers, actors, crew members, and so on.

We have purchased 13 acres of wilderness land in The Ozarks and hope to begin filming in 2013.

If you are interested in getting involved with this project please feel free to write me and let me know who you are what you do.