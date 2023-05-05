© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America Reports • May 05, 2023
🟥 Ukrainian delegate punches Russian official after photobomb attempt
Fists fly after Russian official grabs Ukrainian flag at Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation meeting in Ankara, Turkey. (Credit: Servant of the People Party Press Service)
SOURCE:
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6326834136112