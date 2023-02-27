BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE HEALING OF THE PARALYTIC LUKE 5:16-39
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
0 view • 02/27/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 5:16-39. The Pharisees were strict Jews who obeyed the law of Moses. They also tried to obey all the traditions that explained the law. Many Pharisees were proud of all that they did. They were not sincere when they gave honour to God. They soon began to oppose what Jesus said and did. The teachers of the law (often called ‘scribes’) were experts. They explained the Hebrew Scriptures. They taught especially about the law of Moses in the first five books of the Old Testament. Mark says that four men carried the man on his mat (Mark 2:3). Houses usually had an outside staircase that went up to the flat roof. They made the roof from wood and mud. The men could easily make a hole in it.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


jesus christmatthewpharisees
