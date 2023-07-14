Max Blumenthal DESTROYS Ukraine War Narrative At United Nations! - Jimmy Dore, 071123

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal was recently invited to speak to the United Nations General Assembly, and he took full advantage of the opportunity to debunk the significant propaganda surrounding the Ukraine War and to detail the serious corruption plaguing the war-torn nation.
Jimmy talks to Max about the appearance, and the decidedly cool reception he received from UN representatives from the U.K. and other American vassal states. Read Max's work at The Grayzone here: http://thegrayzone.com
Follow Max on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
The full video of Max Blumenthal's presentation at the UN is at 'The Grayzone', here:
Max Blumenthal addresses UN Security Council on Ukraine aid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddc1ix_9MII&t=7s&ab_channel=TheGrayzone
