Max Blumenthal DESTROYS Ukraine War Narrative At United Nations! - Jimmy Dore, 071123

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal was recently invited to speak to the United Nations General Assembly, and he took full advantage of the opportunity to debunk the significant propaganda surrounding the Ukraine War and to detail the serious corruption plaguing the war-torn nation.

Jimmy talks to Max about the appearance, and the decidedly cool reception he received from UN representatives from the U.K. and other American vassal states. Read Max's work at The Grayzone here: http://thegrayzone.com

Follow Max on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

The full video of Max Blumenthal's presentation at the UN is at 'The Grayzone', here:

Max Blumenthal addresses UN Security Council on Ukraine aid



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddc1ix_9MII&t=7s&ab_channel=TheGrayzone





