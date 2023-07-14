BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Max Blumenthal DESTROYS Ukraine War Narrative At United Nations! - Jimmy Dore, 071123
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
158 views • 07/14/2023

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal was recently invited to speak to the United Nations General Assembly, and he took full advantage of the opportunity to debunk the significant propaganda surrounding the Ukraine War and to detail the serious corruption plaguing the war-torn nation.

Jimmy talks to Max about the appearance, and the decidedly cool reception he received from UN representatives from the U.K. and other American vassal states. Read Max's work at The Grayzone here: http://thegrayzone.com

Follow Max on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

The full video of Max Blumenthal's presentation at the UN is at 'The Grayzone', here:

Max Blumenthal addresses UN Security Council on Ukraine aid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddc1ix_9MII&t=7s&ab_channel=TheGrayzone


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
