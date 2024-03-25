Mass vaccination and DOCTOR deaths - Part 5

The medical establishment has been thrown in to disrepute by their rabid support of the experimental covid vaccine.

Doctors regurgitated the lie that jabs will protect your community, they regurgitated the lie they were safe and effective, and inexplicably pushed them on to children when they had no evidence of them being safe.

But unbelievably, many doctors bought in to the lie and happily took these poisons.

We are now seeing the results of his error in judgement from the very people who should know better.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/