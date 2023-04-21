Win 10 update April 2023 stop Logitech MX master3 mouse working re-pair it after setting mouseon ch3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#mouse #logitech #windows10
How to get a bluetooth mouse to work again after a
windows update kills it.
1) turn BT mouse over and select channel 3 on the bottom
2) go to settings and devices
3) find bluetooth devices
4) click add device (+) and see if windows 10 21h2 April Patch Update applied
now shows logitech MX Master 3 in the list
5) If comes up click Pair and it should connect and work again
if a problem also check no other BT device in room transmitting like
an Android Box just in case its clashing same radio waves.
also try channel 2.