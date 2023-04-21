BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Win 10 update April 2023 stop Logitech MX master3 mouse working re-pair it after setting mouseon ch3
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
57 followers
21 views • 04/21/2023

#mouse #logitech #windows10 How to get a bluetooth mouse to work again after a windows update kills it. 1) turn BT mouse over and select channel 3 on the bottom 2) go to settings and devices 3) find bluetooth devices 4) click add device (+) and see if windows 10 21h2 April Patch Update applied now shows logitech MX Master 3 in the list 5) If comes up click Pair and it should connect and work again if a problem also check no other BT device in room transmitting like an Android Box just in case its clashing same radio waves. also try channel 2.

