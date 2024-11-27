BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAHA and the Military - Round Table with Liam Sturgess, Michael Kane and Gabriel
Liam Sturgess
Liam Sturgess
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 6 months ago

Make American Healthy Again (MAHA). It's the slogan that brought together former adversaries Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump under a unified vision of a happier, healthier tomorrow. But questions remain: where does MAHA fit into the second Trump administration, and among the competitive agendas of Kennedy's newfound allies?


Join Liam Sturgess and guests Michael Kane (Teachers for Choice) and Gabriel (Libre Solutions Network) as they discuss and explore MAHA and the military.


Teachers for Choice: https://teachersforchoice.org/

Libre Solutions Network: https://libresolutions.network/


🙏 Thanks for watching! 🙏


🖥️ Visit me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/

🎶 Listen and buy my music on Bandcamp: https://liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/


📰 Subscribe to my Substack: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/

🏘️ Join my Locals community: https://liamsturgess.locals.com/

𝕏 Follow me on Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/TheLiamSturgess


📺 Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess

📺 Subscribe on Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/liamsturgess/

📺 Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LiamSturgess:1

📺 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiamSturgess


💵 Support me directly by PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theliamsturgess

💵 Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/liamsturgess

Keywords
interviewpresidentmilitaryspacexspacedonald trumpmarswarwarfarearmypandemicpreparednesstulsi gabbardelon muskrfkmedical freedomgabrielbiological warfaremichael kaneteachers for choiceliam sturgesslibre solutions networkmicrojourneysmahamake america healthy again
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy