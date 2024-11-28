Dashboard Blue | Official Video Release

Headlights dim. until dawn

Skin glistens, transient love

In the glow of midnight moon

Forever memories, however true



Kiss your ear, offer a smile

Close your eyes, just for a while

​I’m yours now, said in a hush

Morning'll come, tonight is us



Actin' roles, we weren't ready for

Playin' games, didn't know the rules for

Our forever night was all so true

Fallin' in love under dashboard blue

Fallin' in love under dashboard blue

We fell in love under dashboard blue



The night was forever

Didn’t know at the time

You made me feel

You made me feel

You made me feel

Like a man

Before I knew what bein' one was



Feel your warmth, makes me shiver

Kiss your lips, hint of quiver

Linger inside your soft embrace

Steal night moments, forgive by day



​Holdin' tight, holdin' our breath

Comin' close, feelin' little death

Shudder together, release desire

When it's over, no promises required



Actin' roles, we weren't ready for

Playin' games, didn't know the rules for

Our forever night was all so true

Fallin' in love under dashboard blue

Fallin' in love under dashboard blue

We fell in love under dashboard blue



Night was forever

Didn’t know at the time

You made me feel

You made me feel

You made me feel

Like a man

Before I knew what bein' one was



You made me feel

You made me feel

You made me feel

Like a man

Before I knew what bein' one was



2024 Alfred C. Martino