Dashboard Blue | Official Video Release

Headlights dim. until dawn
Skin glistens, transient love
In the glow of midnight moon
Forever memories, however true
Kiss your ear, offer a smile
Close your eyes, just for a while
I’m yours now, said in a hush
Morning'll come, tonight is us
Actin' roles, we weren't ready for
Playin' games, didn't know the rules for
Our forever night was all so true
Fallin' in love under dashboard blue
Fallin' in love under dashboard blue
We fell in love under dashboard blue
The night was forever
Didn’t know at the time
You made me feel
You made me feel
You made me feel
Like a man
Before I knew what bein' one was
Feel your warmth, makes me shiver
Kiss your lips, hint of quiver
Linger inside your soft embrace
Steal night moments, forgive by day
Holdin' tight, holdin' our breath
Comin' close, feelin' little death
Shudder together, release desire
When it's over, no promises required
Actin' roles, we weren't ready for
Playin' games, didn't know the rules for
Our forever night was all so true
Fallin' in love under dashboard blue
Fallin' in love under dashboard blue
We fell in love under dashboard blue
Night was forever
Didn’t know at the time
You made me feel
You made me feel
You made me feel
Like a man
Before I knew what bein' one was
You made me feel
You made me feel
You made me feel
Like a man
Before I knew what bein' one was
2024 Alfred C. Martino