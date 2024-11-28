BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dashboard Blue | Official Video Release
Alfred C. Martino
Alfred C. Martino
28 views • 6 months ago

Headlights dim. until dawn

Skin glistens, transient love
In the glow of midnight moon
Forever memories, however true

Kiss your ear, offer a smile
Close your eyes, just for a while
​I’m yours now, said in a hush
Morning'll come, tonight is us

Actin' roles, we weren't ready for
Playin' games, didn't know the rules for
Our forever night was all so true
Fallin' in love under dashboard blue
Fallin' in love under dashboard blue
We fell in love under dashboard blue

The night was forever
Didn’t know at the time
You made me feel
You made me feel
You made me feel
Like a man
Before I knew what bein' one was

Feel your warmth, makes me shiver
Kiss your lips, hint of quiver
Linger inside your soft embrace
Steal night moments, forgive by day

​Holdin' tight, holdin' our breath
Comin' close, feelin' little death
Shudder together, release desire
When it's over, no promises required

Actin' roles, we weren't ready for
Playin' games, didn't know the rules for
Our forever night was all so true
Fallin' in love under dashboard blue
Fallin' in love under dashboard blue
We fell in love under dashboard blue

Night was forever
Didn’t know at the time
You made me feel
You made me feel
You made me feel
Like a man
Before I knew what bein' one was

You made me feel
You made me feel
You made me feel
Like a man
Before I knew what bein' one was

2024  Alfred C. Martino

