"NON HUMAN DNA IN SHOTS"... ADMISSIONS OF HIGH CRIMES IN PUBLIC
341 views • 12/12/2023

We already"knew" but for them to admit this a while back .... But for some reason just now making headlines seems a bit intentional doesn't it? Several big channels are reporting this but most are saying it and then continuing on with all sorts of other things that don't even matter when THIS IS THE STORY. And it's gonna get swept under the rug. Intentionally putting non-human, transcribabke DNA and mRNA in shots meant for humans is such a violation, it goes beyond anything I think we Ve ever even considered. And so now that it's finally a story(after 3 years of admitting it) what will we do? Nada. Nothing. Less than nothing. What the F"*K is the reason for looking into things if no one is gonna do jack shit? Who's gonna prosecute these assholes if we don't? It's ON US YALL! Time to get busy. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

