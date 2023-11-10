Firstpost





Nov 9, 2023





LIVE | US Strikes Syria: Is Washington Being Dragged into Israel's War? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Is the US being dragged into the Israel-Hamas war?





Washington carried out strikes on an Iran-backed facility in Syria.





This is the second such retaliation by the US in recent weeks and comes after at least 40 attacks have been carried out on US bases.





On Vantage tonight, Palki Sharma brings you the full story.





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





​

