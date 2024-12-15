Sandy Hook and Alex Jones - Gaslighting America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12 years later...this event is still being used to gaslight the country, punish naysayers, and morph rights into privileges that can be stripped away just for talking. The extent of the drama and cover-up is unreal. One lie after another. It has back-fired miraculously. You can see it was staged by simply looking at the facts and evidence.