BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Zion Assembly - 7/2/23 - Daniel's 70th Week
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 07/02/2023

This week our message focuses on a key element of Bible prophecy, the 70th week of Daniel 9, a prophecy that not only foretold the commencement of Messiah's ministry but also heralded His sacrificial death for our sins. It is crucial to comprehend the context surrounding Daniel 9, for it centers on the Jews nearing the end of their 70-year captivity. Inquisitive about their destiny, Daniel sought guidance, not regarding the end times or the antichrist, but solely concerning the fate of the Jewish nation.


New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!


Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 7/2/23


You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


Your prayers and financial support are greatly appreciated.


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858

Keywords
jesussalvationprophecytrunewsjewsrepentancejubileerick wilescyclessunday serviceshemitahnew zion assemblychurch serviceraymond burkhartdaniel 70th weekjewish nationnew covenant congregation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy