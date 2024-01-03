Dr Jane Ruby calls out the DOD and Congress

Dr Jane told Matt Gaetz about Congress and their complete lack of action (Because they are the ENEMY of every American) and she calls out the Department of Defense for engineering, controlling, and manufacturing the Genocide JAB, which they are using to wipe out Americans in the military and regular citizens as well.

Acts of Treason and Genocide, and it's time for accountability!

NOT "Admiralty Law" controlled by the BAR Association Justice either.....





COMMON LAW COURTS where We the People sit in judgement

(NOT a black robed priest controlled by the BAR)





Seriously folks.... You gotta know by now that your illegitimate CORPORATE "government" has enslaved you in their system through deception and lies!





It's time for every American to REVOKE any "Consent" they gave this government, which is what enslaved them....





And return to the COMMON LAW which is the "Law of the LAND"

You are currently living under Admiralty Law, THE LAW OF THE SEA....

UCC, Contract Law, the Law of Water, the Law of Money (Currency)

BANKER LAW!





We need to h*ng the bankers and those criminals they control!

We need to take back the property they have stolen through their corrupt financial system, and make certain that USURY is never tolerated again!





In this historical Twitter X Space on the newly released, monumental Declaration of Military Accountability by LTC Brad Miller, observe this courageous act by Dr. Jane Ruby who admonishes Rep. Matt Gaetz for Congressional INACTION OVER THE LAST 3 YEARS and listen to the Rep calmly gaslight.

Live and speak the TRUTH!