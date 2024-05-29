War: NATO Preparing to Attack Russia 05/28/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine drones hit a radar of Russia for the second time, and it’s believed they are attempting to shoot down a third. It’s clear that NATO is setting the stage for a decapitation nuclear attack against Russia. Finally, we see that a Polish Official claims the U.S. told Russia it would strike Russian targets in Ukraine if Putin used Nuclear Weapons.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: