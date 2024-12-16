Jews or Jesuits, Sandy Hook, A-Bomb, Flat Earth, Black Nobility, Crusades

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2024-12-15 FT Tim & Bill
Topic list:
* Anything but Rome.
* Sodomy and usury: Jews or Jesuits?
* “Cancel culture”: when did it start?
* Did anybody die at Sandy Hook?
* Who are the real child traffickers?
* Zbigniew Brzezinski and Osama bin Laden.
* Lee Harvey Oswald and Francis Gary Powers.
* “Atomic bombs”, Japan and the Jesuits.
* Jesuit Theater explained.
* Remember, remember the 5th of November.
* Galileo Galilee and Nicholaus Copernicus.
* Black nobility.
* Zach Hubbard and numerology.
* “Blown cover as cover.”
* Knights of the Catholic Church: from Malta to Jerusalem.
* Crusades and the Inquisition: what do “Christians” believe?
As seen on Fake-O-Tube!
https://fakeotube.com
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com