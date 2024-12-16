Jews or Jesuits, Sandy Hook, A-Bomb, Flat Earth, Black Nobility, Crusades

2024-12-15 FT Tim & Bill

Topic list:

* Anything but Rome.

* Sodomy and usury: Jews or Jesuits?

* “Cancel culture”: when did it start?

* Did anybody die at Sandy Hook?

* Who are the real child traffickers?

* Zbigniew Brzezinski and Osama bin Laden.

* Lee Harvey Oswald and Francis Gary Powers.

* “Atomic bombs”, Japan and the Jesuits.

* Jesuit Theater explained.

* Remember, remember the 5th of November.

* Galileo Galilee and Nicholaus Copernicus.

* Black nobility.

* Zach Hubbard and numerology.

* “Blown cover as cover.”

* Knights of the Catholic Church: from Malta to Jerusalem.

* Crusades and the Inquisition: what do “Christians” believe?

