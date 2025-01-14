© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Barack Obama Praised the Current Mayor of Los Angeles in 2022, Telling Her He Was Confident She Would Be an Outstanding Mayor
Two years later, Los Angeles is burning to the ground while she was in Africa when the fires started.
Bass became LA’s first female mayor in 2022, thanks largely to Obama's support.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/