US Congress & Pentagon fight over UFO Disclosure, Fleet of Mexico UFOs & ET Revelations on Maui Fire
Exopolitics Today
Exopolitics Today
46 views • 09/02/2023

Topics covered in the Week in Review:

·      Congress and Pentagon power struggle over UFO Disclosure,

·      UFO fleet emerges from Mexico Volcano,

·      Alien entities being seen in Peru,

·      Interview with First Whistleblower on reverse engineering spacecraft,

·      John Lear revelations,

·      Elena Danaan on Prince Ea’s Lahaina Revelations & Assassination Attempts,

·      UAP threat perceptions continue to dominate mainstream news,

·      Interview with LA Marzulli,

·      Pushback on David Grusch testimony,

·      Official UAP website created with intervention by Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks.


Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla

