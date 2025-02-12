Yah's Misfits 11-30-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
in this video, we step away from Genesis and take a deep dive into 1 Enoch. Here we deal solely with Enoch's Animal Parable from creation until the Day of Judgment! Wow, what an amazing prophecy this is. 1Enoch was the first book ever written. Follow along and see if you can associate the animal to the Bible character. Only once is race described on the ark, red = Shem, white =Japheth, & black = Ham. Otherwise, black represents evil and white is righteous!