Yah's Misfits 11-30-2024
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
9 views • 7 months ago

in this video, we step away from Genesis and take a deep dive into 1 Enoch. Here we deal solely with Enoch's Animal Parable from creation until the Day of Judgment! Wow, what an amazing prophecy this is. 1Enoch was the first book ever written. Follow along and see if you can associate the animal to the Bible character. Only once is race described on the ark, red = Shem, white =Japheth, & black = Ham. Otherwise, black represents evil and white is righteous!

Keywords
biblestudytorah
