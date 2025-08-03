World Watch 03/08/25 Safety vs. Freedom & the Nearing Mark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many experts say that the AI singularity has already begun. People who benefit the most from AI development tend to downplay the chance that we will soon hit a point of singularity. They say that AI was only made to help humankind and make them more productive... Does quantum physics, AI and the "Singularity" play a role in End-time Bible Prophecy? Could there be a connection with the Mark of the Beast?- Lighted Way Ministries/Mark Manfredine