DECLARATION OF WAR - Weaponized Migration. The UN calls it Replacement Migration. Highlight Reel.

War correspondent Michael Yon with Maria Zeee. Highlight Reel.
If you're not fimilar with Michael Yon, he's a war correspondent that has been warning of this ever since the illegitimate Biden Regime was installed. All part of the UN's agenda to break America... #ExitTheUN Snippet Video below. I'm working on a highlight reel and will post it most likely tomorrow, when finalised.
Weaponized Migration:
🚨🚨 "If you're in your 30's or 40's and haven't realised that this a problem, you're probably going to die"
"There's a clear war unfolding in the United States and Europe"
🔆 Michael Yon Warns Border Crisis is DECLARATION OF WAR with Maria Zeee on Infowars
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v3l4m4n-michael-yon-warns-border-c