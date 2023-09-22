CIA Bribed analysts Onto COVID-19 Conclusion Whistle-blower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATIONS PREP FOR DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS WAR
The world’s most powerful nations are preparing for a world war that will be fought with directed energy weapons. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall recently told a defense industry symposium that the USA must be ready to fight a war with weapons that no nation has ever experienced. We have a full report on the latest developments in World War III. First, however, a powerful Democrat in the U.S. Senate was indicted on Friday and charged with bribery.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/22/23