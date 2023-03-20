John Ratcliffe to Maria Bartiromo: Coincidence?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BARTIROMO: Do you think it’s a coincidence that as soon as Rep. James Comer came out and exposed those [Biden] bank records, suddenly Trump is going to be indicted? RATCLIFFE: I don’t really believe much in coincidences
https://twitter.com/i/status/1637575259845980161