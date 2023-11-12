BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXCLUSIVE Bishop Joseph Strickland Breaks His Silence After His Removal by Pope Francis
High Hopes
High Hopes
636 views • 11/12/2023

LSNTV


Nov 12, 2023


Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks with John-Henry Westen, Co-Founder of LifeSiteNews, the same day that Pope Francis has cruelly removed Bishop Strickland from his diocese, despite being America's most faithful shepherd.


SIGN this petition and STAND with Bishop Joseph Strickland: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/strickland


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOpCL9d_S1Q&pp=ygUKc3RyaWNrbGFuZA%3D%3D

Keywords
pope francisremovealbishop stricklandlifesite newsjohn-henry westenlsntvfaithful shepherd
